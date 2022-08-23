Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who is still clearly the most important player on the team, inadvertently left NFL fans with a mystery to solve when he took a leave for “personal reasons.” The same fans took to the internet and started a rumor that Brady was using the time away from the team to secretly join a shoot for The Masked Singer. It did not take much time before that narrative took off and spread on social media, but apparently, that was not the case, as Tom Brady himself hilariously refuted.

Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though. https://t.co/E3wg9LaC1I — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 22, 2022

It’s been earlier reported that Tom Brady merely took a vacation with his family, which makes sense because once the season starts, there’s likely hardly any time for Brady to enjoy that. The Buccaneers are expected to seriously contend for the Super Bowl, and the team might be playing well beyond Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. That’s even with the fact that Tom Brady has lost quite a significant number of key bodies on his protection unit in the offseason.

The Buccaneers are looking to bounce back from a season in which they failed to progress past the NFC Divisional Round. Tom Brady led the Bucs to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card phase but fell prey to eventual Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams in the following contest.

The Bucs will open their 2022 NFL season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sep. 9, with Tom Brady looking to show everyone that he is still as dangerous as ever at age 45.