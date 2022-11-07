Tom Brady leaves Peyton Manning in the dust with yet another record-breaking performance

Tom Brady played the hero yet again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The future Hall of Famer engineered a six-play drive towards the end of regulation Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at home and punctuated it with a game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton. That touchdown erased a three-point deficit by the Buccaneers and gave Tampa Bay the 16-13 victory.

Leading his team to a come-from-behind can be found multiple times on Tom Brady’s resume. In fact, according to the NFL, Tom Brady has now tied former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning for the most fourth-quarter comebacks of all-time. Each legend now has 43 such comebacks, with Brady still having a chance to break the tie before he calls it quits.

Moreover, Brady’s game-winning drive against the Rams was his career’s 55th and also broke his tie with Manning, who’s got 54. Lastly, Tom Brady is now just the first player in the history of the NFL to reach 100,000 passing yards (including playoff games).

Just another Sunday for @TomBrady 🐐 43rd 4th-quarter comeback ties Peyton Manning for the most all-time

🐐 55th game-winning drive is now the most in NFL history (Manning, 54)

🐐 First player in NFL History with 100k passing yards (inc. playoffs) pic.twitter.com/1mArgSyBtX — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2022

Tom Brady finished the game against the Rams with 280 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions, while competing for 36-of-58 passes. It wasn’t the smoothest of performances, but Brady and the Buccaneers will take it as long as they got the win. The Buccaneers were on a three-game skid going into Week 9, after losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, and Baltimore Ravens.

Brady and the Buccaneers will look to sustain their form and get back to .500 when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Munich in Week 10.