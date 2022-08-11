Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says Brady is “fine” and the Buccaneers are “on board” with his reasons for missing time, whatever they are. However, “it’ll be a little bit before he’s back.”

It was already known that Tom Brady wouldn’t play in Tampa Bay’s preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. It’s rather ironic that the Buccaneers are opening their preseason against the Dolphins after Miami was just punished for tampering with Brady in recent years. Brady didn’t get punished for his part in the tampering. The two teams have been involved in joint practices leading up to the game.

There has been plenty of Tom Brady drama since the end of last season. First he retired and then he soon came back to Tampa Bay. There were all the rumors about the Dolphins and then a tampering punishment. Now he’s mysteriously missing numerous practices at training camp, and Miami is involved.

While it seems as if these absences don’t really mean anything, it’s at least something to monitor for the time being. It’s not like Brady really needs these practices to succeed in 2022, but it’s still fair to wonder what’s going on. We’ll find out soon enough.