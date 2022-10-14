Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely pulled out a victory in Week 5 over the Atlanta Falcons. Many football fans, especially those who root for the Falcons, feel that Brady and the Bucs got the benefit of a bogus roughing the passer call late in the game that allowed Tampa to seal the deal. It only added to the woes the roughing the passer rule had faced throughout Week 5 of the NFL.

While Brady was joking about the penalty, committed by Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett, in the aftermath of the game, it doesn’t look like he will be escaping completely unscathed here. The NFL announced earlier today that they will be fining Brady $11,139 for kicking Jarrett on the play in which the roughing the passer penalty was called, ensuring that while Brady won the game, his pockets will be losing some cash.

NFL notified Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady today that it is fining him $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett on the play in which the Falcons’ DL was penalized for unnecessary roughness, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2022

This may be a bit of a “make-up fine” if you will, as the NFL tries to make up for what was a fairly egregious call that may have cost the Falcons the game. In the end, though, $11,139 is nothing to Tom Brady, who has made millions of dollars throughout his prolonged career in the NFL.

Even though Brady picked up a fine here, it’s clear the Falcons still got the short end of the stick with the roughing passer call in this game. Jarrett would likely have rather paid the exact same fine than pick up the phantom penalty and cost his team the chance to win. With this matter in the books now, both the Buccaneers and Falcons will be looking to avoid controversy in their Week 6 contests while picking up wins in the process.