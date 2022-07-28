Buccaneers’ Tom Brady protector Ryan Jensen carted off field after horrific injury

Something that Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans never want to see occurred on the field at NFL training camp on Thursday morning. Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field at camp with what appeared to be a serious-looking leg injury.

Buccaneers beat writers Jenna Laine of ESPN and Greg Auman of The Athletic have the details.

Ryan Jensen is down on the field with an injury and is being carted off the field. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 28, 2022

Concerning situation with Ryan Jensen down. Teammates taking a knee. Looked like his left lower leg was being checked as he went off on cart. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 28, 2022

Looks like a left leg for Jensen. We’ll hopefully know more here soon when we talk to coach Todd Bowles. Whole mood of the practice changed. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 28, 2022

It appeared to be the left leg of Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, who was carted off the field at Buccaneers training camp as his teammates took a knee around him. The talented offensive lineman threw his helmet in frustration. As Laine noted, Jensen has shown a dislike for the cart in the past, preferring to attempt to walk off.

As the Buccaneers writer astutely noted, it was pretty alarming that Jensen was unable to do so. Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media about the Tom Brady protector, calling the ailment a knee injury.

The team doesn’t yet know the severity of the injury, though Jensen is set to undergo tests.

An eight-year veteran, Jensen made the Pro Bowl last year, appearing in 17 games while grading out solidly via Pro Football Focus. He signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the Buccaneers back in March.

For a breakdown of the top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2022 NFL season, listen below:

Jensen has been pivotal to the success of Tom Brady and company, having allowed just four sacks all last year. He’s also excelled as a run-blocker.

It’s undoubtedly going to be a massive loss if Ryan Jensen is forced to the sidelines with this knee injury. For now, all Buccaneers fans can do is hope for the best.

UPDATE: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that tests on Jensen’s knee are still ongoing, but one of his sources told him that so far it’s “not looking good.”