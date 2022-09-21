Tom Brady pulls 180 on Wednesday off days

Tom Brady is practicing Wednesday after it was previously announced that the star quarterback would not practice on Wednesdays for the rest of the season.

Tom Brady is practicing because he feels good this week, according to Ian Rapoport.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady is, in fact, practicing today, a new decision that Brady was OK with because he felt good enough. Coach Todd Bowles had said Monday that Brady and WR Julio Jones would have Wednesdays off. But that changed today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

According to Pro Football Talk, Brady was supposed to come to the practice facility and attend team meetings, but was going to give his body a rest rather than practice. Apparently, he changed his mind and wanted to be on the practice field.

Brady probably wants to get some reps in this week because of all the injuries the Buccaneers are dealing with at the wide receiver position. He’s going to have to get reps with newly acquired receiver Cole Beasley and the rest of his younger receivers. The Buccaneers offense also didn’t have a great game against the New Orleans Saints last week. The game was knotted at 3-3 until the fourth quarter on Sunday. Brady only threw for 190 yards and one touchdowns. He only threw for 212 yards in Week 1 as well. Brady has only thrown for 190 yards or less once before in a Bucs uniform.

It looks like Tom Brady does need the reps in Tampa Bay in order to get his offense going again and to gel with some of the receivers that he’s typically not working with. We’ll see if Brady gets to spend future Wednesdays on or off the field. NFL fans know that it’s a very difficult task to keep Tom Brady off the gridiron.