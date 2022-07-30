The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most loaded wide receiver rooms in the NFL today. They just added Julio Jones to a team that already boasts the likes of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on the roster. Opposing defenses will surely have a hard time defending all three of these receivers during the season.

However, new Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles warned everyone of the team’s secret weapon at WR: Russell Gage. The former Atlanta Falcons wide-out has been mighty impressive during his first training camp with the team. Bowles even said that no player on the defense has been able to cover Gage yet. (via NFL.com)

“Gage has really been the one to stand out. I don’t think we’ve covered him [on a route] yet. He’s been doing a good job the past couple of days. Again, we’re out of pads, but he’s a guy that flashes and shows quickness and fluidity and everything else that I’ve seen the past two days.”

Russell Gage was one of the Buccaneers’ signings during the 2021 offseason. The former Falcons WR has been solid in the last two years alongside Matt Ryan, going for over 700 yards in both years. With Tom Brady now throwing to him, Gage has more opportunities to prove his mettle on the big stage.

Gage actually reunited with his former teammate in Julio Jones in Tampa Bay. The All-Pro wide-out shocked the world recently when he decided to join Brady with the Buccaneers. We’ll see if the ex-Falcons duo can bring the heat for their former division rivals.