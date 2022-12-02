Published December 2, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Chris Godwin opened up his 2022 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a sluggish note. After rehabbing a torn ACL injury for months, he was cleared to play in the Buccaneers’ Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys, where he ended up suffering a hamstring ailment that wound up sidelining him for multiple games.

It took a while, but Godwin has managed to churn out vintage performances as of late. The sixth-year wide receiver scored the first receiving touchdown of his season in Tampa Bay’s Week 10 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and he followed it up with a 12 receptions and 110 receiving yards outing in the Week 12 road defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had a front-row seat to watch Godwin’s roller-coaster year, and as he touched on during a press conference on Friday, he is much pleased to see the one-time Pro Bowler now orchestrate multiple promising showings for the NFC South powerhouse.

“Yeah, [I am] super just happy for him and proud of him to get back to this point,” Brady said. “I think it’s a very tough injury to go through ACL reconstruction, and really a contact one like that. It’s a lot of physical rehab; I think there’s a lot of mental rehab to go through as well. And I can just tell his confidence in how he’s feeling. He does so much for us when he’s out there.

“The guy’s a winner, he’s a clutch player, he comes up big in every moment. Everyone can tell that … you always know it’s going to take some time, even when you get back, to feel like yourself. … So you’ve got to get to that point where, okay, now you’re actually back to actually just trying to be a better football player, not to be rehabbing. Chris has worked really hard. Everyone believes in Chris, loves him and is so happy when he has success. He deserves it.”

Brady and the Buccaneers have their attention set on their upcoming Monday Night Football home encounter against the New Orleans Saints. Tampa Bay currently holds the top spot in the NFC South standings with a 5-6 record.