When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, many believed he’ll be the franchise’s quarterback of the future in the post-Tom Brady era. Although he hasn’t gotten the opportunity to live up to that label, though, former head coach Bruce Arians thinks he’s on the right track.

Arians, who now serves as the Buccaneers’ senior football consultant, showed his support to Trask and emphasized his belief that he can be the Buccaneers’ next great quarterback. According to Arians, the 24-year-old has improved the way they expected him to.

“We selected him in the second round because we wanted a young quarterback on the roster that we really liked. He’s a fighter and has everything you’re looking for in a quarterback – size, arm strength, he’s smart. He’s developing right where we think he should be,” Arians said in an interview with The Spun. “There’s no better situation than sitting behind Tom, and he’s got Blaine Gabbert helping him. Kyle got a ton of reps this year. I thought he progressed exactly like we thought he would.”

Kyle Trask was also able to see some action in the 2022 preseason amid Tom Brady’s planned absence. For Bruce Arians, that opportunity was massive for the young QB as he continues to develop into a reliable signal-caller.

“Oh, it’s huge. It’s great for him to get those reps in. And we know Tom doesn’t need them. Kyle getting all those reps in preseason games is fantastic,” Arians added.

Trask was inactive for every game in his first year with the Buccaneers, but as he continues to show positive signs of growth, hopes are he’ll get to see more action this 2022.