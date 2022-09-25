Tom Brady’s tablet-breaking antics result in league-wide warning from NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady went viral again in Week 2 after he was seen spiking a tablet on the sideline in frustration. It’s not the first time we’ve seen Brady give one of the tablets the Gronk spike treatment, but the NFL is insisting that it will be the last. On Sunday, ahead of the Week 3 slate, the NFL sent out a league-wide memo informing teams that there would be punishments handed out to those who break tablets or other league-issued equipment, according to Jay Glazer.

Thanks to Tom Brady, all 32 teams received a memo from the NFL this week threatening punishment for breaking tablets and/or other league-issued equipment, per @JayGlazer. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2022

It looks like Brady will have to find a new way to get his anger out if the Buccaneers fail to get the job done on offense. That is unless he’s willing to pay a fine to the NFL, not that he can’t afford it. Still, if Brady’s emotions boil over, someone will want to direct him away from the tablet, and perhaps in the direction of the Gatorade cooler.

Brady’s antics of furiously smashing the tablet while on the sideline have clearly struck a nerve with the NFL. Despite the tablets having a thick light blue rubber protective skin, throwing it with the ferocity with which Brady does will surely lead to some damage.

The Buccaneers weren’t the only team to receive the warning from the NFL, which sent out the information to all 32 franchises before Week 3.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are set to take on the Green Bay Packers during the afternoon slate on Sunday. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Brady battling some frustrations during the games, especially with Chris Godwin sidelined by injury and Mike Evans serving his one-game suspension.