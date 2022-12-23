By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had plenty of Pro Bowl selections throughout his long and successful career in the NFL. And while he’s not going to be part of the 2022 Pro Bowl, it’ll feel just the same for the future Hall of Famer, who rarely played in it. For one, there’s not a game to be played this time around, with the NFL finally making a change.

The Buccaneers signal-caller was asked about his thoughts about the Pro Bowl Thursday and basically said that the NFL just did the right thing, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Is there a game?” Brady said. “I don’t think there’s a game this year, is there? So they finally took my . . . you know, watched what I’ve done all these years. They seemed to have smartened up a little bit.”

Making the Pro Bowl would have been nice for Brady, but it’s not why he decided to play for at least another year in the pros. The main goal remains a Super Bowl win he could add to his collection. The Buccaneers are also not doing so hot this season, winning just six games through 15 weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season. They are also on a two-game losing streak, heading into this coming Sunday’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nevertheless, Brady and the Buccaneers are still in a position to claim a playoff spot, thanks to an ugly competition in the NFC South division, where their 6-8 record is still good enough to be No. 1.

So far in the 2022 NFL campaign, Brady has 3,987 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions.