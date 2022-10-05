Tom Brady will be absolutely shocked at Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley’s sudden retirement decision

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just got another blow to their receiving core. New acquisition Cole Beasley has surprisingly decided to retire from the NFL.

According to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the 33-year-old Beasley has decided to call it a career. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” said Beasley’s agent, Justin Turner.

Cole Beasley signed with the Buccaneers just two weeks ago, playing in both of the Buccaneers games in that span. He caught four of his five targets for 17 yards. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys after going undrafted and then spent three years with the Buffalo Bills. The 5-foot-8 receiver retires with 554 receptions, 5,726 receiving yards and 34 receiving touchdowns. He was named to the All-Pro Second Team in the 2020 season.

Brady is currently dealing with a shoulder injury and the Buccaneers are once again in need of wide receiver depth as a Week 5 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons approaches. Mike Evans is back in business after a suspension but Julio Jones, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage are all dealing with injuries. They participated in Wednesday’s practice.

With Beasley now in retirement after a brief Buccaneers stint, one has to wonder if Brady will call on old friend Julain Edelman to step in. The odds of that happening are slim, though, as the longtime Brady favorite didn’t get a call when Tampa Bay looked into Beasley.