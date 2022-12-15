By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be leading the NFC South, it hasn’t been an ideal season with just a 6-7 record. However, as the Bucs enter Week 15, Tom Brady and company seem to be close to getting some serious reinforcements in the form of Tristan Wirfs.

Tampa Bay released their Thursday injury report as they prepare to take on their NFC South foe in the Saints. On it, Pro Bowl left tackle Wirfs was listed as a limited participant. He did some light practice on Wednesday but was listed as a non-participant.

Wirfs is battling back from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 12. Originally, he was given a 3-4 week timeline. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said earlier this week he didn’t expect the left tackle to play in Week 15. However, it appears Wirfs is getting healthier and will be back protecting Brady’s blindside sooner rather than later.

Brady could certainly use the protection. Fellow tackle Donovan Smith has struggled in 2022. He has allowed an NFL leading six holds this season; three of which nullified touchdowns. Smith has already given up six sacks and is on pace to let up more than 40 quarterback pressures.

Tristan Wirfs on the other hand has been a force at left tackle for Tampa Bay. Since entering the league in 2020, he has allowed just 4.5 sacks and two hold penalties. Wirfs was a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro in 2021. Before suffering his injury, Wirfs was given a solid grade of 86.8 from Pro Football Focus.

While their record isn’t pretty, the Bucs are still the leaders in the NFC South. If they want to win the division and make some noise the postseason, as we as keeping Brady upright, Wirfs will be key.