By Reese Nasser

Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report.

During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice.

Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury report on several occasions. A hip injury has also impacted him throughout the season. This has also sidelined him and kept him from being 100% the entire year.

When on the field, Fournette has been a force for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense. With 11 games played, he is the Buccaneers leading rusher. In total, he has recorded 511 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 145 carries.

Through the air, Leonard Fournette has been a go-to target for Brady. He currently has the third most targets on the team with 57. This has led to 49 receptions for 347 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

If Leonard Fournette is unable to take the field in Week 14, the Buccaneers would once again turn to rookie running back Rachaad White. When called upon, White has been a reliable option for the Buccaneers out of the backfield. He has recorded 314 rushing yards and one touchdown on 83 carries this season. He has also played a role in the receiving game, catching 35 receptions for 221 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Brady and the Buccaneers will be in for a challenge against arguably the NFL’s best defense in the 49ers. A healthy Leonard Fournette would make things much easier. But if he is unable to go, White could once again have a strong outing.