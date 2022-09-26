Tom Brady’s message ahead of showdown vs. Chiefs after losing to Packers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took their first loss of the season Sunday, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at home, 14-12. Brady had nothing to celebrate after the contest obviously but shared a message that will leave Buccaneers fans expecting the team to rebound in a big way in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs at home.

Gotta be better, we'll be ready to go Sunday. @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/5bKBFhol9S — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 26, 2022

Tom Brady has yet to put up a throwback performance this season. Even in the Buccaneers’ wins over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, Brady did not look like his usual self. He was better last Sunday, though, albeit in a loss. Against the Packers, Tom Brady passed for 271 yards and a touchdown while avoiding an interception on 31-of-42 completions. He racked up all those numbers with several key Buccaneers players sidelined, including his top weapons downfield in Mike Evans, Julio Jones, and Chris Godwin.

The Buccaneers will need all hands on deck in Week 4 opposite a Kansas City squad that is also coming off its first loss of the 2022 NFL campaign; Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were victimized by the surging Miami Dolphins Sunday.

Adding flavor to the upcoming showdown between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs is the fact that it was not that long ago when these two franchises met in the Super Bowl. Tom Brady got his seventh Super Bowl ring in 2021 when he led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.