Published November 12, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 4-5 on the season, and apparently despite having a legendary quarterback in Tom Brady, the biggest culprit for their struggles is the passing/receiving game.

According to Anthony Reinhard of The OBR, through nine weeks of NFL football, the Buccaneers lead the league in passes dropped with 23. And it has been costly since they missed out on 54 expected points had they made those catches instead.

Sure enough it’s really hard–near impossible perhaps–to have a perfect game where all passes are caught. Nonetheless, it’s definitely not a good habit, especially for a team that has lost four games by six points or less. Imagine where the Buccaneers would have been now had they been more efficient when catching Brady’s passes.

The New York Jets (22), Los Angeles Chargers (21) and San Francisco 49ers (20) round out the top four teams with the most dropped passes and missed expected points as a result.

The Buccaneers have dropped 23 passes this year, costing them about 54 expected points compared to a world where each pass was caught pic.twitter.com/Zy4aKfpoA7 — Anthony Reinhard (@reinhardNFL) November 10, 2022

Tom Brady said recently that he’s frustrated by the fact that the Buccaneers are not playing to their full potential, and by looking at this latest stat, he is not wrong at all. Of course he is not innocent and may have played a part in their struggles, but he can only do so much after he throws the ball.

The Buccaneers really need to find a solution to their receiving woes if they want to compete at the highest level of football. They may be 4-5 and still atop the NFC South, but mistakes like dropping the ball will doom them come the playoffs (that is if they make it).