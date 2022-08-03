You need to see the GOAT cake Leonard Fournette got Tom Brady for his 45th birthday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued training camp on Wednesday but there were also some celebrations to be had as it is Tom Brady’s 45th birthday. Leonard Fournette got the GOAT an epic cake for his special day.

Just take a look at this:

Happy early bday to my old head @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/uCFujQ9P7D — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 2, 2022

The Bucs running back literally got the cake shaped as the head of a goat. Fournette also joked saying “Happy 100th birthday”. TB12’s last couple of days has been overshadowed by the Miami Dolphins’ tampering case though after it was revealed they tried to pursue Brady while he was a member of Tampa.

As for Leonard Fournette, he faced some criticism earlier in camp after coming in slightly overweight. But, Fournette has since lost those extra pounds and looks good. He’ll have a big role in the offense this season especially after they signed him to a three-year, $21 million extension. Fournette played the last two seasons on one-year deals.

The Buccaneers are expected to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender once again in 2022 with Brady leading the way. They added some intriguing pieces to the fold in wideout Russell Gage and tight end Kyle Rudolph, who will replace the retired Rob Gronkowski.

It’s crazy to think Brady is actually 45 and still slinging footballs better than most. Leonard Fournette certainly clutched up big with this cake that TB12 surely loved.

GOAT status.