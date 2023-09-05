The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the 2023-2024 NFL season. With the Buccaneers coming off a disappointing performance last season, fans are eager to see how the team will perform this year. This article will make four bold predictions for the Week 1 game against the Vikings, including how Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Rachaad White will perform. We will also predict whether the Buccaneers will come out on top.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Performance in 2022

Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished with a record of 8-9. It was a losing record, but they still made it to the playoffs. Despite making it to the postseason, it was a major letdown for the Bucs. Remember that they had 13 wins in 2021. Throughout most of the 2022 season, the team struggled with injuries and inconsistency, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. However, with a healthy roster and a renewed sense of determination, the Buccaneers are poised to bounce back this season. Of course, they want to make a run at the playoffs once again.

As we gear up for the start of the 2023 NFL Season, we're excited to share some bold predictions for the Buccaneers as they face off against the Vikings in Week 1.

4. Baker Mayfield Will Have a Solid Day

New Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield is wearing his fourth team's jersey in just three years. This time, he's playing for the Buccaneers and starting as the QB1. He had some tough times last year, getting benched and then cut from the Panthers before the Rams picked him up. Up until recently, we weren't even sure he'd play as the starter. However, now we're here and Mayfield will start as QB1.

Having said that, in Week 1, we predict good things for Mayfield. He has some fantastic wide receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to target. We think he'll throw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns. The Vikings' defense is not yet very deep. Recall that they allowed an average of 266.9 passing yards per game last year so Mayfield might find it easier to rack up the yardage. He won't go crazy, but we have him going for around 200 total yards and one touchdown.

3. Mike Evans Will Have a Strong Game

Tom Brady may not be under center for the Buccaneers anymore, but they still have some excellent wide receivers. As we already said, Mike Evans is one of them. Again, the Vikings aren't exactly the best at defending the pass. As such, we think Mike Evans will have a big game. He might catch at least eight passes, get more than 100 receiving yards, and score two touchdowns. Evans is tall and fast. This makes him really tough for any defense to handle, and the Vikings might have a hard time stopping him.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Of course, these are all assuming he does play. Remember that Evans is still holding out because of contract issues.

2. Rachaad White's Breakout Game

The Buccaneers did a lot in the offseason to give Rachaad White a chance to shine. They let go of Leonard Fournette and didn't pick a new running back in the NFL Draft. Right now, White has a chance to show that he's a valuable part of the team.

Last season, when he was a rookie, White's role got bigger after Week 10, and he finished as the RB26 from then on. One special thing about White was that he caught 50 passes. That was one of the top 12 at the running back position. That said, he might not catch as many passes this year because the new quarterback might not throw the ball to him as much as Tom Brady did.

Still, we believe White will have a great game in Week 1 against the Vikings. He might rush for more than 80 yards and score one touchdown. The Vikings' defense might not be very good at stopping the run. As such, White could take advantage of that.

1. Buccaneers Will Fall in Close One

This year, the Minnesota Vikings are looking like strong contenders, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to fill the big shoes left by Tom Brady. The Buccaneers have chosen Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. That's a good choice because he has lots of experience.

The Vikings did really well last season. Recall that they won their division with 13 wins. However, most of those wins were really close games. That means that this may not be a lopsided affair like some may think.

In conclusion, the 2023 NFL Season is about to kick off, and there are some exciting matchups to look forward to. Yes, it's tough to predict exactly what will happen on the field. We hope these have given you a taste of what to expect.

Keep in mind also that the Buccaneers are poised to have a successful season in 2023. With Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Rachaad White leading the way, the Buccaneers should have a dominant performance on both sides of the ball. While it's still early in the season, a strong showing in Week 1 could set the tone for the rest of the year. This could help the Buccaneers make a run in the playoffs.