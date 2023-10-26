A Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football just screams topsy-turvy, doesn't it? The range of outcomes is slim, but the way we arrive there could make for a wild ride.

That's true anytime a team is dealing with an injury at quarterback, as the Bucs are. Baker Mayfield is dealing with a knee injury that shouldn't keep him from playing, but will test his pain tolerance. Mayfield once used the bright lights of Thursday Night Football to announce himself to the NFL; this week, he'll probably be happy to play four quarters and keep his team on schedule. His days of putting a team on his back are likely over.

Meanwhile, the Bills have been the definition of chaotic in 2023. In any given game, they can look like Super Bowl material (Exhibit A: throttling the Miami Dolphins in Week 4) or an average or worse team (squeaking by the New York Giants and losing to the New England Patriots in consecutive weeks.)

Predicting a bumpy ride in a mid-week NFL game may not be bold enough, so let's get into Buccaneers Week 8 predictions and crank up the boldness.

Chris Godwin finds the end zone

Six games and still no touchdowns from Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin is surprising to Tampa Bay fans and infuriating to fantasy players with Godwin on their roster. But we see that changing on Thursday night.

For one, Mayfield has looked Godwin's way plenty this season.The wideout has at least five targets in every game this season, and has hit double-digits in two of the Buccaneers' last three games.

Buffalo's defense has also suffered some major injuries, namely losing LB Matt Milano and CB Tre'Davious White for the season. 2022 first-round pick CB Kaiir Elam has yet to establish himself as someone coach Sean McDermott can count on. Oh yeah, and the Bills have to deal with Mike Evans opposite Godwin as well.

Sounds like a recipe for Godwin to find the painted part of the field.

Bucs surrender 100-yard rusher for second time this season

Tampa Bay has only allowed two teams to rush for 100+ yards against them (Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 and Atlanta Falcons last week) and one running back to get there himself (D'Andre Swift for the Eagles.) Otherwise, Todd Bowles' team has been stout against the run.

Why might that change? Well, for one, massive DT Vita Vea will be a game-time decision as he nurses a groin injury. A missing or compromised Vea will have adverse effects on Tampa Bay's ability to plug the run.

This also feels like a game where the Bills might lean on RB James Cook. For as electric as Josh Allen can be at QB, he's also been sloppy with the football. He's thrown an interception in three straight games and lost a fumble in his team's shocking loss to the Patriots last week.

The Bills are going to go as far as Allen takes them, but on a short week, with a potentially shaky defensive line, it feels like an opportunity to emphasize the run game a bit more. If that's how the script goes, Cook should see plenty of work and the chance to post his second 100-yard game of 2023.

Bills extend Buccaneers' losing streak to three games

The quality of Thursday night games can often be….let's call it erratic. Not an easy slate to pick winners and losers from, but we'll try it anyway. It feels like the Bills will emerge from Week 8 with a victory. Here's our thinking.

Home field advantage means something in the NFL, and this game is in Buffalo. A showdown between Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield would favor Allen, especially on a Thursday; if Baker Mayfield becomes Kyle Trask, that advantage widens considerably.

Tampa Bay is 3-3 and have given up one more point than they've scored this season. They are average, with the defense providing a solid floor and the offense pushing the ceiling down.

Buffalo, well, we don't really know what they are yet, do we? At 4-3 and coming off two highly discouraging games, this feels like an inflection point for them. Post a win and soothe the doubts; lose and some major questions about this season spring up quickly.

Buffalo has more roster talent and too much at stake to slip up in another game it should win. It might not be especially pleasing to watch, but the Bills will top the Buccaneers in Week 8.