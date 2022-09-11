When Tom Brady came out of his short retirement in 2022, fans joked that we would see him for at least five more years. It seemed believable, too: the quarterback has been pretty impressive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at age 43 and 44. It wouldn’t have surprised fans if Brady continued to play well into his 50s.

However, it seems like Tom Brady might actually call it quits after this season. A report from Ian Rapoport revealed that the Buccaneers quarterback will reportedly retire after this season. After playing for more than twenty years, Brady might finally be ready to hang up his cleats for good.

Tom Brady’s retirement announcement a few weeks after the Buccaneers’ playoff loss felt like the end of an era. The former Patriots quarterback has achieved football immortality, becoming the winningest player in NFL history. With nothing left to accomplish, the time felt right for Brady’s retirement. Finally, he could relax and join his family full-time.

Much to the surprise of some fans, though, Brady backtracked on his retirement just a few months later. His return to the team has instantly made the Buccaneers a legitimate threat in the NFC again. Anything is possible with Brady under center: more than a few NFL fanbases know this.

With his retirement looming on the horizon, Tom Brady is looking to end his career on top of the NFL again. The path to the Super Bowl is one filled with challenges and obstacles at every turn. The Buccaneers are determined to push through these barriers and give their quarterback a fitting send-off.