The Tampa Bay buccaneers take on the Houston Texans as we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are on the road to take on the Houston Texans (3-4). This game will continue our NFL odds series as we give you a Buccaneers-Texans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Buccaneers were 3-1 to start the season, but they have lost three straight games, and have dropped below .500. Baker Mayfield has been leading the charge all season, and he is doing alright. He has passed for 1,600 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Tampa Bay really struggles on the ground, though. Rachaad White is the leading rusher with 305 yards and one touchdown. That touchdown is the only rushing touchdown the Buccaneers have this season.

The Texans have been a pleasant surprise this season. C.J. Stroud is doing well after being the number two overall pick. He has passed for 1,800 yards, and nine touchdowns this season. What is even more impressive is Stroud has thrown just one interception. The Texans are also a team that struggles to run the football. Dameon Pierce is the leading rusher, but he has just 327 yards and one touchdown. As a team, the Texans have just three rushing touchdowns.

Here are the Buccaneers-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-Texans Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3 (-115)

Houston Texans: -3 (-105)

Over: 40 (-110)

Under: 40 (-110)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Texans Week 9

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

The Buccaneers have given up just 18.3 points per game this season. They play some very good defense. The better part of their defense is the rush defense, but they have the ability to stop the pass, as well. Stopping the pass is exactly what the Buccaneers need to do to win this game. Stroud takes care of the ball, but the Buccaneers just need to make sure he does have a clean pocket, or easy passes downfield. If they do this, the Buccaneers will cover the spread.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

The Texans do not rush the ball well, but they will not need to in this game. C.J. Stroud is proving to be a capable quarterback, and he will have a good matchup in this game. The Buccaneers all 256.0 pass yards per game, which is fifth-most in the NFL. Stroud will need to have a good game, but that is a very good possibility in this one.

The Texans actually play some good defense, as well. Like the Buccaneers, the Texans allow just 18.3 points per game this season. With the Buccaneers struggling to run the ball, all the Texans have to do is stop the pass. If they can shut down Baker Mayfield, they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Buccaneers-Texans Prediction & Pick

This has the makings to be a low-scoring game. Both defenses keep their opponents to a low score on the season, and that usually helps win games. The problem is both offenses have tendencies to struggle. In this game, it is going to come down to which team can get their run game working. One of these teams will, but it is a toss-up on which team. The Texans are the favorites in this game, and it should be a close game. I am going to take the Buccaneers to cover the spread, though.

Final Buccaneers-Texans Prediction & Pick: Buccaneers +3 (-115), Under 40 (-110)