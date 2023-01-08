By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to receive tremendous signs of support from NFL players across the league, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady was the latest to send some well wishes over to Hamlin ahead of Week 18. Before the Buccaneers’ regular-season finale, for which Brady will be active and on the field, Brady shared a photo of a Damar Hamlin t-shirt to his Instagram account, via Rick Stroud.

Tom Brady on Instagram from the #Bucs locker room showing love for Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/s4uzV5vHxM — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 8, 2023

Brady had a “Love for Damar” t-shirt in his locker ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 18 clash against the Atlanta Falcons, joining a multitude of players in showing support to Hamlin after his cardiac arrest scare in Week 17.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals clash in Week 17 on Monday night. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital where he’s been recovering ever since. Hamlin’s story has captivated the NFL and clearly his recovery is inspiring his league mates, all of whom are firmly in his corner after the terrifying health scare.

Hamlin is hoping to watch the Bills take the field from the hospital in Week 18 against the New England Patriots, in what will be the organization’s first game action since the health scare.

Tom Brady was among the many NFL players, fans, coaches, and organizations to donate to Hamlin’s charity after the cardiac arrest. Hamlin’s charity received more than $8 million in donations from a wide variety of sources throughout the past week, and Brady generously came forth with one of the larger donations to the foundation.