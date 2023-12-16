The health status of Tampa Bay's intimidating nose tackle changed Saturday afternoon.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle and defensive captain Vita Vea is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Green Bay Packers after being previously listed as doubtful. The news was first reported on NFL.com around noon on Saturday.

Vea has played 11 games this season for the Buccaneers while battling pectoral, shoulder and toe injuries.

The six-year NFL vet, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 337 pounds, would represent a significant challenge for the Green Bay Packers defense, the Buccaneers' opponent on Sunday.

Sunday's game has massive importance for the playoff relevance of both teams. The Buccaneers (6-7) currently hold the fourth seed in the NFL, while the Packers sit seventh with a similar 6-7 record.

Packers guard Jon Runyan told Packer Central, “I wouldn't mind that,” when asked his thoughts on the Buccanneers' big man missing a second straight game.

Vea has proven himself a big challenge for opponents while emerging as a Bucs' locker room leader.

“He's very good on the sideline in practice and in ball games,” said head coach Todd Bowles last month. “He's a lot more vocal when he's in his own wheelhouse as opposed to just standing in front of the media. He has more to say.”

“He takes things to heart. He really leads the right way,” added the Buccaneers' head coach. “He talks a lot of mess as he does it but it's enjoyable and it's good for the team, good for the camaraderie. He does a heck of a job getting everybody focused and ready to play.”

28-year-old Vea was the Buccaneers' first-round pick (12th overall) out of Washington in the 2018 NFL Draft.