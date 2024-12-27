ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Bucknell and Syracuse. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Bucknell-Syracuse prediction and pick.

Saturday's matchup features Bucknell (4-8) visiting Syracuse (5-6) at the JMA Wireless Dome. Bucknell aims to snap a six-game losing streak after facing a challenging non-conference schedule, including games against top-tier teams like Gonzaga and Kentucky. The Bison's offense, averaging 70.2 points per game, will be tested against Syracuse's high-scoring unit, which puts up 77.5 points but struggles defensively, allowing 80.2 points per game. With Syracuse favored by 12.5 points, this game is crucial for both teams as they prepare for conference play starting next week.

Here are the Bucknell-Syracuse College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Bucknell-Syracuse Odds

Bucknell: +12.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +640

Syracuse: -12.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -1000

Over: 149.5 (-105)

Under: 149.5 (-115)

How to Watch Bucknell vs. Syracuse

Time: 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT

TV: The CW

Why Bucknell Will Cover The Spread/Win

While Syracuse enters as the favorite, Bucknell has the potential to pull off an upset in Saturday's matchup at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Bison's recent 80-76 double-overtime victory against Richmond showcases their resilience and ability to perform under pressure. Led by Noah Williamson, who scored an impressive 26 points in that game, Bucknell's offense has the firepower to challenge Syracuse's porous defense, which allows a concerning 80.2 points per game. The Orange's defensive struggles could be the key to Bucknell's success, as the Bison look to exploit this weakness and keep pace with Syracuse's high-scoring offense.

Furthermore, Bucknell's experience in tight games and their ability to compete against top-tier opponents like Gonzaga and Kentucky have prepared them for this challenge. The Bison's shooting efficiency, while lower than Syracuse's, has room for improvement against the Orange's permissive defense. With players like Williamson, who's averaging 13.6 points per game, and Josh Bascoe providing offensive threats, Bucknell has the depth to potentially outperform expectations in this matchup on the road. If the Bison can control the tempo, limit turnovers, and capitalize on Syracuse's defensive lapses, they could very well emerge victorious in what promises to be an exciting non-conference clash.

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse is poised to snap their two-game losing streak and end their non-conference schedule on a high note against Bucknell on Saturday. The Orange's high-powered offense, averaging 77.5 points per game, should overwhelm the Bison's struggling defense, which allows 76.5 points per game. Syracuse's superior field goal percentage (46.5% compared to Bucknell's 42.7%) and assist numbers (14.9 per game vs. 12.8) indicate a more efficient and cohesive offensive unit. With players like Donnie Freeman and Eddie Lampkin leading the charge, the Orange have the firepower to exploit Bucknell's defensive weaknesses.

Furthermore, Syracuse's home-court advantage at the JMA Wireless Dome cannot be understated. The Orange have historically dominated this matchup, holding a 2-0 all-time record against Bucknell. Syracuse's last encounter with the Bison resulted in a resounding 97-46 victory, showcasing their potential for dominance. Bucknell's road woes, having lost five consecutive away games, coupled with their turnover issues (14.3 per game) play right into Syracuse's hands. If the Orange can capitalize on these turnovers and maintain their offensive efficiency, they should comfortably secure a victory and build momentum heading into ACC play.

Final Bucknell-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

Syracuse enters this matchup as a 12.5-point favorite, but Bucknell has the potential to keep this game closer than expected. The Bison have shown resilience this season, particularly in their dramatic comeback victories against Delaware and Richmond. While Bucknell is on a six-game losing streak, they've faced a challenging non-conference schedule, including games against top-tier teams like Gonzaga and Kentucky. Syracuse's high-scoring offense, averaging 77.5 points per game, will test Bucknell's defense. However, the Orange's own defensive struggles, allowing 80.2 points per game, could provide opportunities for the Bison to stay competitive.

Bucknell's offense, led by Josh Bascoe (14.1 ppg) and Noah Williamson (13.6 ppg), has the potential to exploit Syracuse's defensive weaknesses. The Bison have been strong against the spread this season, going 7-4-1 ATS in their last 12 games and 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 road games. This trend suggests they could cover the 12.5-point spread. While Syracuse holds a historical advantage with a 2-0 record against Bucknell, the Orange have struggled recently, losing four of their last five games. This inconsistency could work in Bucknell's favor. Considering Bucknell's ATS performance and Syracuse's recent struggles, the Bison have a good chance of covering the 12.5-point spread. While Syracuse is likely to win outright, expect Bucknell to keep the game closer than the spread suggests to cover the spread for the third time in a row.

Final Bucknell-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Bucknell +12.5 (-105), Over 149.5 (105)