Fresh off their first-round playoff exit, the Milwaukee Bucks are hungry to get back to the NBA Finals and compete for another championship. While they have gotten rid of a lot of their draft picks in trades lately, their Summer League team this year had a few intriguing options show out.

The biggest name on the roster was Marjon Beauchamp, an intriguing second-year forward oozing with potential. Having trained alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece this offseason, Beauchamp has the desire to take that next step.

Beauchamp, along with others, provided some sparks in Summer League action for Milwaukee, but ultimately they were one of the more disappointing teams in the Las Vegas circuit. See what three takeaways the Bucks can take from the past few weeks of basketball.

3 Biggest Things The Bucks Learned

Andre Jackson Jr. is a Swiss Army Knife

The first of two draft picks this past year was UConn’s Andre Jackson Jr., a tweener guard with potential to play all over the floor. Selected with the 36th pick, Milwaukee will need to get some minutes from Jackson in his rookie season.

Having averaged five points, six rebounds, and just over two assists in five SL games, Jackson routinely showcased his floor-spacing skills for the Bucks. While the Bucks love to surround Antetokounmpo with shooters, they desperately need a player like Jackson who can orchestrate an offense and align a defense, while playing the ‘glue guy’ role.

Chris Livingston is the real deal – but the bench needs help

The second of two draft picks made by Milwaukee, Kentucky center Chris Livingston averaged around 11 points, 6 rebounds, and just under 2 assists per contest in SL action. Handed the largest contract in NBA history for the final pick in an NBA Draft, the Bucks certainly trust Livingston to be the backup bench big man, a big role for Milwaukee.

Livingston canceled a few of his pre-draft workouts due to being promised to be drafted, and apparently Milwaukee was the landing spot. Having failed to live up to his consensus five-star status coming out of high school, Livingston was ready to make the jump to the professional level even after a less-than-stellar one year in the NCAA.

Milwaukee likely will not give Livingston a ton of run in his rookie season, and the fact that the current state of their bench was put on full display through their SL struggles, they will need to make a move to bring in outside talent. Rumors of adding backcourt depth (like Collin Sexton) need to come to fruition if the Bucks want to forget last season.

Marjon Beauchamp is ready to make the jump

As previously mentioned, Beauchamp looked primed to be a contributor in Year 2 for the Bucks, and it’s at a perfect time. Lacking consistent bench scoring depth has plagued this roster for many years, so it’s time for Beauchamp to earn a spot in the rotation.

With Adrian Griffin leading this team and both Joe Prunty and Terry Stotts helping on offense, the sky's the limit for what Beauchamp’s role can be this year. While he did struggle to score at times in SL action, Beauchamp looked comfortable leading the team, and that is what you want to see from a young player handed the pre-season keys.