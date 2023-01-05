By Mike Johrendt · 3 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks are comfortably in the hunt in the Eastern Conference, and MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo is making another strong case to take home the top award. With the NBA Trade Deadline just over a month away, what direction should the Bucks go?

Fighting amongst teams like the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Bucks have their work cut out for them if they want to represent the Eastern Conference in this year’s NBA Finals. Needing to fight through a very tough conference top to bottom, they have some weaknesses that they must address.

Injuries have kept the core three from seeing much time together this season, as Khris Middleton has missed the majority of the season so far. As Antetokounmpo cements himself further in the history books while setting career marks, let’s see what direction the Bucks should go to get him some support for the postseason.

P.J. Washington for young bench depth

A player that the Bucks were tied to this past offseason, P.J. Washington would be a solid buy-low option that Milwaukee would be smart to try and buy into. Stuck on the middling Charlotte Hornets, Washington has failed to live up to his 12th overall selection so far, but being on his rookie contract still makes him an excellent value piece.

This season is Washington’s best scoring season so far, averaging over 14 points per game, more than 4 points better than what he averaged last year. While his rebounding numbers have gone down a bit, he is shooting a career-best percentage from the line while playing the most minutes per game.

The Hornets are kind of a middle-bottom team, with a young core but needing more outside of LaMelo Ball, so moving Washington on the final guaranteed year of his rookie deal would help them recoup some value. The 24-year-old shouldn’t require a lot in return, so a package involving Jordan Nwora and other pieces (potentially George Hill and a future 2nd-round pick) could do the trick.

Alec Burks for 3-point help

Surprisingly enough, the Bucks are in the bottom half of team shooting percentage on the year (45.7%), which includes a dreadful 34% from beyond the arc – AKA, this team desperately needs some shooting help.

With the intent to make an addition more impactful shooting the ball than what Nikola Mirotic was a few years back, Milwaukee should inquire with the Detroit Pistons about shooting guard Alec Burks.

Certainly not a sexy acquisition by any means, Burks would be a huge upgrade to their shooting woes, as he is currently shooting a career-best 44.7% from three. Second-unit depth is a weak spot on this team as well, and as long as Burks is able to keep shooting the ball as well as he is, he would have no issue working his way into the playoff rotation for coach Mike Budenholzer.

The Bucks and Pistons have quite the trade history, connecting on deals involving players like Khris Middleton and Brandon Knight, among others, and they would be smart to go back to the well on this one. The Pistons could be interested in a deal similar to the one thrown out for Washington, involving Nwora and others, and the Bucks should try and build a deal for Burks that way too.

With little future draft capital able to be traded, the Bucks likely will need to rely on their fringe roster players to try and complete any trade deadline deals. But with plenty of motivation to get a deal done, they should be able to make a few additions before the deadline passes.