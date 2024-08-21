It wouldn't be insane to argue that Damian Lillard is the best NBA player rapper. Sure, there was Allen Iverson, Shaq, Kobe Bryant, and even Lonzo Ball, but Lillard stands out. During a recent appearance on Jeff Teague's Club 520 podcast, Lillard discussed a variety of topics, including his music and his experience working with Lil Wayne, HoopsHype reports.

Damian Lillard: The Best NBA Player Rapper?

For starters, not everyone gets the chance to rap with Lil Wayne. Wayne is considered by many to be the best rapper alive, maybe even ever. It takes a lot of confidence to go toe-to-toe with someone of that caliber on a rap track, and Lillard has plenty of it.

“My favorite collab so far, I gotta say Lil Wayne,” Lillard shared. “The first time I got with Wayne, it was actually somebody who reached out to me for him because they said, ‘You know he wanted to do something with you because he likes how you don’t try to rap like a rapper. He can tell you’re just rapping like you,’ so we connected like that. Me and Wayne have so many songs together that haven’t even been released because everything I send him, he does it and just sends it right back. There’s a bunch of sh*t that we haven’t put out. I actually went to the studio with him, and being able to see it, I was like ‘damn.’”

Lillard's rap style leans more toward what your uncle might have enjoyed in the '90s or early 2000s. It’s nothing like Lil Uzi Vert or Playboi Carti. Lillard is going to tell a riveting story over the beat and deliver great punchlines. There could be a catchy hook, of course, but that’s just for audience retention.

All in all, it’s nothing short of spectacular when Lil Wayne sends you verses whenever you send him songs. That’s an honor Lillard doesn’t take for granted, and you can bet his fans can’t wait to hear more collaborations between the two.