The Milwaukee Bucks' 2023 NBA postseason ended with an unexpected and resounding “thud” after their first round defeat at the hands of the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.

Perhaps most alarming wasn't that Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Miami knocked off the Bucks — it was the way they won in dominating fashion that stunned Milwaukee fans and players, including superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The former MVP Antetokounmpo has had an eventful offseason, recently getting chased down by Chinese fans in a taxi with his brother. His brother Thanasis is a reported Bucks target this offseason as he is an unrestricted free agent.

The sage former NBA champion known as ‘The Greek Freak' had a mouthful to say following his team's loss.

"Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years was a failure? … There's no failure in sports… You don't always win." Giannis went OFF on a reporter's question on whether the Bucks' season was a failure 👀pic.twitter.com/1EicNlr6k7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

As the Bucks head into what could be a season of redemption, the team has made a major decision on 2023 NBA Draft pick Chris Livingston. Livingston, a 6-foot-6, 220 pound forward out of Kentucky, is said to have gotten the largest deal for someone taken with the last pick of the NBA Draft according to NBA reporter Shams Charania.

The Bucks are signing F Chris Livingston to a four-year, $7.7 million rookie deal, CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul and agent Brandon Cavanaugh tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. First two years guaranteed. It’s the largest ever total salary for the final pick in the NBA Draft. https://t.co/Oa14M5vPTg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2023

The second-round pick has impressed fans and analysts with his hustle and determination so far during Summer League play with Milwaukee. Livingston made 3-of-4 shots and scored seven points for the Bucks against the Nuggets on Friday night. He followed that up with a 10-point, six rebound performance the following night against the Phoenix Suns.

As a new NBA season unofficially begins, the Bucks have been active in free agency.

Livingston could help Milwaukee fill out its roster nicely, along with two potential bargain bin free agents the team may look at signing in the coming weeks.