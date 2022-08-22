Police brutality in America has been a problem for far too long now. There was a point when it seemed like every other week a video of police mauling suspects went viral. This week, a video of Arkansas police officers went viral after they appeared to use excessive force on a suspect. Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis reacted to this video with a simple message.

Excuse my language but this shit makes me sick to my stomach. https://t.co/qdt3CwGSzP — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) August 21, 2022

The video has made the rounds on most social media sites, including TikTok and Twitter. State news outlets are reporting that the three officers who were caught on the video have been placed on leave, and the police will be investigating the matter.

The Bucks organization is unfortunately no stranger to police brutality incidents. Back in 2018, a former player of theirs, Sterling Brown, was the victim of a police brutality incident. The story gained massive media attention, and induced many strong reactions from high-ranking NBA officials and top players. Brown eventually settled with the police in 2020 for a total of $750,000.

Bobby Portis has found a new home in Milwaukee in the last two years. After bouncing around the league, the former Bulls and Knicks forward became an integral part of the team behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. His bench scoring and defense was a primary factor for the Bucks’ championship run.

The Bucks this season are looking to reclaim their title after dropping in the second round last season. Aside from Portis and Antetokounmpo, they will be counting on guys like Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Pat Connaughton to help carry the load.