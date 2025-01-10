The Milwaukee Bucks are a tight-knit group, ranging from their stars to their role players.

In a video posted to the Bucks' social media pages, members of the team are asked who the most famous contacts in their phone are. The teams' stars have high-profile celebrities on speed dial. Damian Lillard had rapper Lil Wayne's number and Giannis Antetokounmpo said soccer star Neymar.

Forward Bobby Portis kept his answer in-house, however, declaring Damian Lillard as his most famous phone contact.

Lillard has been a difference-maker for the Bucks in his second season with the team. He is averaging 24.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Bucks have overcome struggles they faced early in the season and currently boast a 19-16 record, placing them at No. 5 in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Orlando Magic.

Can the Bucks compete in the Eastern Conference?

Despite getting off to a less-than-ideal start, dropping six of their first seven games of the 2024-25 season, the Bucks have climbed the standings all the way to the No. 5 seed in the East.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have seemingly set themselves apart at the top of the conference, with the New York Knicks, Magic and Bucks follwing behind.

The Cavaliers are sitting at an astonishing 34-4 record and have control of the No. 1 seed in the East by six games. If the season were to end today, the Cavaliers would have secured home-court advantage for the duration of the playoffs.

While the Bucks' chances of making the playoffs appear solid, it would take a lot for them to be in a position to compete with either of the East's top dogs. The Western Conference appears to have three teams – the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies – setting themselves apart at the top as well.

If the Bucks are going to make a playoff run, they will likely have to upset the Cavaliers or Celtics in the second round.