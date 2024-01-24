CNN is reporting that the Bucks have hired Doc Rivers as their next head coach. But no other outlet is.

The Milwaukee Bucks shockingly fired head coach Adrian Griffin after a 30-13 start to the season. The only thing that has been more confusing than his firing is the reporting on how the Bucks plan to replace Griffin.

It was reported on Tuesday that Doc Rivers had agreed to a deal to become the Bucks next head coach, via CNN Sports. However, CNN Sports is the only outlet officially reporting that Rivers has signed. And they're doubling down on that reporting.

On Wednesday, CNN updated their article on Rivers' hiring. While it has no byline and has just one anonymous source, CNN is sticking with their story that the Bucks have already signed Rivers, via Sopan Deb of The New York Times.

Of course, CNN isn't just picking names out of a hat. Rivers has been heavily connected with Milwaukee, with the team already reaching out to his representatives, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, it's the fact that CNN says it's a done deal already that has led to some confusion.

While they fired Griffin, the Bucks are still in a premier playoff position and currently hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Whoever they hire as head coach will be tasked with picking up where Griffin left off and helping elevate the team to new heights.

That could still very well be Doc Rivers. When there's smoke – and there has been plenty – there is usually fire. Milwaukee has Rivers atop their list as they look to replace Griffin. However, outside of CNN Sports, Rivers to the Bucks has yet to be officially confirmed.