It must feel so good for Damian Lillard to be able to play again in the NBA Playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard made his first postseason appearance in two years on Sunday, as he led Milwaukee to an easy 109-94 win in Game 1 of their first-round series versus the Indiana Pacers.
During the postgame press conference, Lillard opened up about how much he missed playing in high-intensity games in the playoffs again after being away from it for a couple of years.
Lillard, who played postseason basketball for eight consecutive years with the Portland Trail Blazers, also revealed that he was even finally able to catch Coachella in person in 2023 because there wasn't much for him to do, with his team at the time failing to make the playoffs.
“Last year I went to Coachella. I ain't never been able to go to Coachella,” Lillard told reporters. Having that long summer, I was over that,” he added.
Reporter: It's been a few years since you've been in the playoffs. How much were you looking forward to this?"
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival usually takes place in April, during the same time the NBA Playoffs start, so even if Lillard wanted to catch the acts performing in Indio, he often misses the performances because he's busy helping his team on the court. That was not the case in 2022 and 2023 when Lillard and the Blazers' season ended early. Lillard did not say he was in Indio in 2022, but in 2023, he was there with throngs of music fans to experience the festival. For what it's worth, the headliners in 2023 at Coachella were Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean, and Blink-182.
Had the Blazers not traded Lillard to the Bucks in 2023 and he remained in Portland, he would have had time to see Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat among many others at the 2024 Coachella since Portland missed the postseason again this season. Lillard was sent by the Blazers to the Bucks in September of last year via a three-team trade that also involved the Phoenix Suns. It was the same trade that landed the Blazers Deandre Ayton and Jrue Holiday, who was later sent to the Boston Celtics.
Lillard did not really have to verbalize his feelings about playing in the playoffs again. The way he carved up the Pacers' defense in Game 1 said it all. Lillard went off for 35 points in the series opener, as he put Milwaukee on his back.
Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is dealing with a left soleus strain, the Bucks leaned on Lillard to deliver the goods on offense versus Indiana. Lillard shot 11/24 from the floor and 6/11 from deep. He made the most damage in the first half wherein he racked up 35 points, nearly outscoring the entire Pacers squad in that span, as Indiana only produced 42 points by halftime. Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis gave Lillard ample support, as they poured in 23 and 15 points, respectively.
The former Weber State star set the tone in the game right away, torching Indiana for 19 points in the first quarter. The Pacers then spent the rest of the contest trying to catch Lillard and the Bucks in vain.
The Bucks will look to dig the Pacers a deeper hole in the series this coming Tuesday in Game 2 before the matchup goes to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.