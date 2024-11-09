In their ninth game of the 2024-2025 season, the Milwaukee Bucks were out-played by the New York Knicks from start to finish. The outcome was clearly frustrating for the team, especially Damian Lillard, who showed signs of exasperation after the game.

Lillard called the Knicks a “good team” but stopped short of calling them elite. The point guard was asked for his thoughts on facing New York's new lineup with Karl-Anthony Towns, causing him to dismiss the idea that they were completely transformed.

“They're a good team,” Lillard said, via the Milwaukee Bucks.. “I mean, it ain't like we went in there and played the Heat when LeBron went there. They made some changes. They were a good team last year, they're a good team this year.”

They may not have been the Miami Heat during the LeBron James era, but the Knicks blew out the Bucks 116-94 on Friday night. The loss dropped Milwaukee to 2-7 on the year and was their fifth double-digit defeat.

In his first game against the Bucks on his new team, Towns led the Knicks with 32 points and 11 rebounds. New York's other offseason acquisition, Mikal Bridges, was second with 17 points. Four other players reached double figures for the Knicks, including all five of their starters.

The result had less to do with the Knicks' offense as much as it was the result of the Bucks struggling to score. Only Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyler Smith reached double digits for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo led the team with 24 points and 12 rebounds with Lillard adding 19 points. The team's three other starters — Turean Prince, Andre Jackson and Book Lopez — combined for just 13 points.

Milwaukee's 94 points was a new season-low in the loss.

Bucks bring struggling 2-7 record back home against Celtics

If the Bucks are still reeling from their worst game of the season, they will have minimal time to recover before playing the defending NBA champions. On Nov. 10, Milwaukee will host the Boston Celtics for the teams' second meeting of the year. The Celtics won the first game 119-108 in Boston.

The game will be Milwaukee's first of a three-game homestand. After facing the Celtics, the Bucks will host the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons before hitting the road again. Beginning on Nov. 18, they will be back in Wisconsin for an even longer four-game home stand. Overall, seven of the Bucks' next eight games will be in the Fiserv Forum.