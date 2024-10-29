The Boston Celtics kicked off the 2024-25 regular season by honoring the franchise's 2024 NBA championship. Fans witnessed a long-awaited reunion featuring Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen, while current Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers received updates from the 2008 Celtics Big Three.

As fans cheered, players and coaches received their championship rings, culminating in the raising of the 18th banner to the rafters.

The ceremony was a grand affair, featuring some of the franchise's most iconic alumni, including Bob Cousy, Cedric Maxwell, and the 2008 Big Three—Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen—who all joined in to celebrate this latest generation of Celtics champions.

Reconciliation between the 2008 Boston Celtics Big Three

For Pierce, Garnett, and Allen, this moment symbolized healing and reconciliation after years of fractured relationships.

When former Celtics head coach Doc Rivers returned to Boston with the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, he was asked about the reunion.

“It’s amazing (to win in Boston), as the people (in the city) who’ve been here would understand it,” Rivers said during the pregame press conference at TD Garden.

“It was cool. Each guy sent me that picture separately. I think they were trying to tell me, ‘Hey, look at us. We get along.’ It was hilarious. I got a bing, then I got a bing and then I got a bing. So it was pretty funny. It was cool to see though. It needed to be seen. There’s a lot of cities and this city winning is pretty special. There’s no doubt about that,” Rivers said via a post from Daniel Donabedian.

Expand Tweet

Rivers mentioned that his phone exploded with notifications when the initial photos and videos of the Big 3 surfaced on social media. Pierce, Allen, and Garnett formed the backbone of Boston's 2008 championship team, which triumphed over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008, ending the franchise's longest title drought.

However, when Allen signed with the rival Miami Heat during the 2012 offseason, tensions escalated. His absence at Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony in 2018 further fueled those speculations.

For years, the former teammates clearly avoided communication, with Garnett and Allen especially appearing unwilling or unable to reconcile.

Doc Rivers highlighting the shared experience of the Celtics winning the championship

Time does have a way of mending relationships. Rivers noted that winning a title in Boston creates a distinct and unparalleled experience within the NBA. It forges an unbreakable bond with the franchise. He emphasized that, for both the players and the fans, this reunion represented a significant milestone.

Rivers keeps a strong relationship with the Celtics while leading one of their biggest adversaries in the Eastern Conference. The 63-year-old accepted the head coaching role with the Milwaukee Bucks shortly after joining ESPN as a commentator.

Unfortunately, Rivers' inaugural season with the Bucks fell short of Milwaukee's aspirations, as the team suffered a significant blow by losing Giannis Antetokounmpo to a left calf strain for the entirety of the 2024 playoffs.

The Celtics are set to face Rivers and the Bucks three times during the regular season. Depending on how Boston performs in their title defense, they might also welcome Pierce, Garnett, and Allen back for another celebration if they secure a successful repeat championship run.