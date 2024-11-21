A lucky Milwaukee Bucks fan has won $10,000 during halftime of the Bulls game after he made a halfcourt shot off an improbable bounce off the backboard. Did this Bucks fan's win signal a potential turnaround for the up-and-down team? Winners of two straight, the Bucks have defeated a good team in the Rockets and a middling one in the Bulls, thanks to Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they hope to extend their streak and finish clawing out of their 2-8 hole.

Check out the replay of the fan's lucky shot on this clip from ClutchPoints, shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Can the Bucks turn it around?

Of the two unexpected cellar dwellers in the Eastern Conference–the other being the (2-11) Philadelphia 76ers–the Milwaukee Bucks have begun the slow process of climbing out of the basement.

At 6-9, they are now in 10th place in the East, just behind the Brooklyn Nets.

If the combo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo continue building chemistry, the Bucks could end up becoming the contender fans hoped they could become.

Anyway, check out some of the reactions from fans to the Bucks fan's lucky $10,000 shot.

First, the jokes flew, starting from @Jack_dec 2, who said, “Bro is already better than Pat [Connaughton]” while @Matteeoo_afc added, “Tell Giannis to get more rebounds I need the money.”

Then, @simonjourno commented, “Need that slo-mo angle from the side. I still can't believe that went in.”

Now, over the next five games, the Bucks have a chance to make up lost ground as they face the Pacers, Hornets, Heat, Wizards, and Pistons.

For instance, the Pacers and the Heat haven't played to their potential this season, partly due to injuries. The Pacers are without Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard, while Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez are day-to-day for the Heat.

Meanwhile, the Pistons have shown improvement, but the Hornets and the Wizards are simply not good.