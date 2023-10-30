On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks suffered their first loss of the season with a 127-110 rout at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Although the Bucks opened up the Damian Lillard era with an impressive win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, the Hawks largely had their way on Sunday evening, earning their first win of the year in the process.

Perhaps the most entertaining part of the event for Milwaukee fans was the pregame rendition of the National Anthem, which was performed by popular recording artist Flavor Flav.

The interesting take on the song drew some mockery on social media, but Flavor Flav himself seems to have no regrets about his rendition, taking to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after the game to address his critics.

RECOMMENDED
Hawks Bucks prediction
Hawks vs. Bucks prediction, odds, pick, how to watch – 10/29/2023

Dominik Zawartko ·

Damian Lillard of the Bucks with mind-blown effect on his head. Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury in the background
Bucks’ Damian Lillard can’t believe Tyson Fury’s win vs. Francis Ngannou

Rexwell Villas ·

Bucks' Khris Middleton is still not ready for full workload
Bucks’ Khris Middleton to miss Hawks game, but it’s not all bad

Alex House ·

Things didn't go according to plan for the Bucks on Sunday night after the flavorful National Anthem, with Damian Lillard–who was electric in Milwaukee's opening night victory–scoring just six points in the blowout loss. Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, led Milwaukee with 26 points.

Fans likely anticipated that this new iteration of the team could possibly feature some growing pains, but they probably didn't envision a loss this ugly occurring this early in the season. Not much at all went right for Milwaukee, as the team looked out of sorts, committing 23 turnovers against 22 assists in the loss.

The good news for the Bucks is that they have a quick turnaround, with an opportunity to get back above .500 looming Monday night when they host the Miami Heat.