On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks suffered their first loss of the season with a 127-110 rout at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Although the Bucks opened up the Damian Lillard era with an impressive win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, the Hawks largely had their way on Sunday evening, earning their first win of the year in the process.

Perhaps the most entertaining part of the event for Milwaukee fans was the pregame rendition of the National Anthem, which was performed by popular recording artist Flavor Flav.

They had Flavor flav singing the national anthem at the bucks game 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1mapgkXEOf — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 29, 2023

The interesting take on the song drew some mockery on social media, but Flavor Flav himself seems to have no regrets about his rendition, taking to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after the game to address his critics.

The anthem was a long time bucket list item,,, that was fun! I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying. — FLAVOR FLAV 6/9 + 8/7 (@FlavorFlav) October 30, 2023

Things didn't go according to plan for the Bucks on Sunday night after the flavorful National Anthem, with Damian Lillard–who was electric in Milwaukee's opening night victory–scoring just six points in the blowout loss. Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, led Milwaukee with 26 points.

Fans likely anticipated that this new iteration of the team could possibly feature some growing pains, but they probably didn't envision a loss this ugly occurring this early in the season. Not much at all went right for Milwaukee, as the team looked out of sorts, committing 23 turnovers against 22 assists in the loss.

The good news for the Bucks is that they have a quick turnaround, with an opportunity to get back above .500 looming Monday night when they host the Miami Heat.