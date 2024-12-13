Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most fearless players in the league. His mix of athleticism, skill, and determination makes him a nightmare for any opposing defense. His mentality has remained the same since winning two MVP awards. He explained why he's not afraid of anything on the court.

“Now, about fearlessness: it’s my nature to be fearless,” Antetokounmpo said. “At the end of the day, I believe that we only live once. You know what I’m saying? One day, it’s all going to end. So, what am I scared of? One day, we’re not going to be breathing. We’ll have a button-up shirt, and let me tell you—promise you this—it’s not going to have pockets. You can’t take anything with you, and you’ll be in a casket. So why fear?

“There are moments when I’ve come down the court, like 3-on-4, and I had an angle to drive, but instead, I was like, ‘No, I’m shooting a three.’ Airball. Anybody else might fold after that. But me? I don’t care. I’ve air-balled free throws, turned the ball over, missed game-winning shots—I don’t care, man. You can’t go back and change it, so I just keep going. I only live once.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo's fearless is the Bucks' mantra

The Bucks franchise player has been notorious for his fearlessness. Even after the win against the Orlando Magic in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, Antetokounmpo said there is ‘unfinished business.' With an in-season tournament that some might not care about, he's more than anxious about it. He's treating it like an NBA Finals game. After all, Antetokounmpo has won an NBA title before, back in 2021.

His passion is contagious to his teammates. For instance, Antetokounmpo called out the Bucks after an embarrassing loss to the Nets. Instances like those are typically not taught. However, his background and growing up in Greece has a lot to do with his mentality. Selling items on the street corner and his family not having a lot of money gave him a sense of humility.

That humility has translated over to the court. His determination and willingness to win is contagious. Also, Antetokounmpo has been under scrutiny for his shooting. Regardless, he continues to take those three-point shots and free throws. Even if people make highlight clips of his failures, it doesn't phase him in the slightest. His approach is one that other superstars across all sports can aspire to have.