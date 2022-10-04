Giannis Antetokounmpo drops mic with fire message for haters who claim he’s not skilled

Most people believe Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is a very skilled basketball player. In fact, he is considered by many to be the best current NBA player. However, he has faced some criticism as of late. But Giannis does not care. Antetokounmpo got brutally honest on being skilled in the NBA, per Ballislife.com on Twitter.

“It takes more than skills to be great,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s what people don’t understand. You can be the most skilled person on earth and still don’t make the NBA. The NBA is not about skills.”

What that being said, the fact of the matter is that Giannis Antetokounmpo is skilled. But the Bucks’ leader understands that being great is more than featuring impressive talent. There have been plenty of skilled players throughout the history of the league. But only a few have truly emerged as great players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo understands that greatness is a pure mentality. He later mentioned consistency and how LeBron James has been excellent for 20 years in the league. Giannis also discussed the obsession to improve of players such as Kobe Bryant.

Antetokounmpo later admitted that he doesn’t think he’s the most skilled player. He also said he believes his passing ability is his “number one talent.”

“But the thing that makes me a step further than people,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said,”is the obsession and the discipline I have towards the game. Not my skills.”

Giannis will look to lead the Bucks to another deep playoff run during the 2022-2023 NBA season.