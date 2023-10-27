On Thursday evening, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks opened up their 2023-24 campaign with a home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The game marked the Bucks debut of Antetokounmpo's new running mate Damian Lillard, but it was Antetokounmpo himself who made waves with an epic play in the third quarter.

First, the Greek Freak stole the ball from Sixers superstar Joel Embiid, then drove all the way down the floor for a monster transition dunk, showing speed and agility that shouldn't be possible for someone his size.

Giannis Antetokounmpo rips Joel Embiid and throws it down in transition 😤pic.twitter.com/bhJ7deI8Ys — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 27, 2023

With all of the attention that has surrounded Damian Lillard this offseason, it might have been easy to forget just what a force Antetokounmpo is in his own right. Although his performance (hampered by injury) in the Bucks' shocking playoffs loss to the Miami Heat didn't do his legacy any favors, Antetokounmpo is still a consensus top-two player in the NBA and has proven capable of being the best player on a championship team.

Lillard was also very impressive in his first game with the Bucks, scoring 21 points in the first half, including 17 in the second quarter alone. The duo figures to form one of the most lethal pick-and-roll partnerships in NBA history, as at least on paper, their skillsets would seem to complement one another to a tee.

Although the Bucks can't necessarily be considered clear favorites due to acquisitions made by the Boston Celtics as well as the existence of the Denver Nuggets, the Lillard-Antetokounmpo pairing couldn't have gotten off to a much better opening act.