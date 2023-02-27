Giannis Antetokounmpo has been pretty banged up of late. A lingering wrist injury kept him out of the recently-concluded NBA All-Star Game (he played less than one minute before exiting after scoring the opening basket), and a subsequent quad issue forced Giannis to sit out the Milwaukee Bucks’ 104-101 win against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Milwaukee has another game coming up on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, and Bucks fans are obviously hoping to get their talisman back for that matchup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Nets

The good news here is that Giannis now has a good chance of suiting up against Brooklyn. This is after the Bucks officially listed him as probable to play on Tuesday night. It’s still possible that Antetokounmpo ends up sitting out again, but the fact that he’s been given a “probable” designation means that it’s likely that he’s going to be back in the mix.

Giannis has played a total of just 15 minutes in Milwaukee’s last three games. He was forced to exit early twice because of injury, and was not even able to take the floor for his team’s last outing. Be that as it may, the Bucks still managed to win all three games. In fact, Milwaukee is in the midst of a league-best 14-game winning streak. Life obviously hasn’t been that hard for the Bucks even without their superstar in the mix.

At the moment, Milwaukee holds a 43-17 record. They are just half a game behind the league-leading Boston Celtics, and Giannis and Co. are definitely breathing down their necks.