Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks won their 11th straight game on Tuesday night, beating the only team ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings in the Boston Celtics in an excellent, back and forth affair that needed overtime to decide.

The Bucks got the last laugh in the contest, defeating the Celtics 131-125 to climb to just 0.5 games back of their rivals.

Antetokounmpo suffered an injury scare late in the game, but told reporters after the game that it was just knee-to-knee contact that kept him down on the floor, per The Athletic’s Eric Nehm.

Giannis landed awkwardly after an unsuccessful drive to the basket late in the fourth quarter and lay on the floor for a while before walking slowly back to the bench, but he didn’t leave the game.

“They gave me a quick update just saying that they think he banged knees with somebody,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’ll check him in the morning, but I’d say the initial kind of report was positive.”

Antetokounmpo added 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as the 40-17 Bucks continued to make up ground on the Celtics, who themselves were looking for their fifth win in a row.

The 28-year-old will join teammate Jrue Holiday at this weekend’s All-Star festivities in Salt Lake City.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s nine assists increased his career total to 3,271, which is just one behind Paul Pressey for the career franchise lead. It was another dominant performance for the Bucks, who just can’t seem to lose these days.

Next up is a date with the Bulls in Chicago on Thursday night.