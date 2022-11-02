We are just a couple of days into November but already, it is clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been feeling the Holiday spirit. So much so, that the Milwaukee Bucks superstar decided to gift what feels every member of the team a new pair of his Nike Zoom Freak 4’s.

Giannis brought a cartload of his new kicks inside the Bucks facility, and he handed them out one by one — with a huge smile on his face, of course (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Giannis Antetokounmpo hooked up all his Bucks teammates and members of the team with Zoom Freak 4’s 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZrmklLHRWB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 2, 2022

At one point, Giannis even talked up the shoes’ features and how they’re supposed to help you not only jump higher, but also significantly improve your Euro Step technique. However, when asked if the pair will make you shoot better, the Bucks star got hilariously honest in his response:

“I don’t know about that one,” he said.

It seems like Giannis gave out a handful of different colorways of the Zoom Freak 4’s, and they all look pretty epic, to be honest. This is obviously a marketing stunt to promote the new pair of kicks, but it’s an awesome gesture from Antetokounmpo nonetheless.

Towards the end of the video, you can see how Giannis handed one of the last pairs to Bucks star teammate Khris Middleton. The All-Star forward underwent surgery on his left wrist over the summer, and he is still recovering from the procedure. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks would love to get him back as soon as possible, but given how Milwaukee remains undefeated this season, it is also clear that they won’t be rushing Middleton back.