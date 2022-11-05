Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously reveals how God keeps him humble

Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously revealed how God helps him maintain humility. The Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar shared a video on his Twitter account of him listing various things he’s been blessed with. However, he also revealed his one basketball-related downfall that keeps him humble.

You cannot have everything 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/haOtjyI6hf — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 5, 2022

“I cannot have everything in life,” Giannis Antetokounmpo says in the video. “Cannot be handsome, beautiful kids, beautiful wife, great family, great teammates, great coaching staff, handsome! Athletic. I cannot have everything in life. I cannot make threes too, God had to keep me humble. God said, basically, cannot make threes. Can’t shoot! Stay humble my guy. Dominate in the paint, rebound, dunking on people, euro-stepping. I had to stay humble somehow.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s humility and humor have made him one of the most beloved players in the entire NBA. Additionally, his elite talent helps in that regard as well. The only real missing link from his game is long-range shooting ability. For his career, Giannis has shot right around 29 percent from beyond the arc. He’s currently shooting just under 28 percent from three-point range this season.

Nevertheless, Antetokounmpo is still posting MVP caliber numbers. Giannis is averaging just under 33 points per game to go along with 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1.5 blocks per contest. More importantly, Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to an undefeated record as of this story’s publication.

The Bucks are hoping Giannis can lead them to the NBA Finals this year. And we can expect more hilarious footage from Antetokounmpo along the way as he shines on and off the court.