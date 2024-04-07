The Milwaukee Bucks are getting some murky news about their best player. Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for a key game Sunday against the New York Knicks, per the team's injury report. The forward is battling a left hamstring problem, as well as tendinopathy.
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Knicks
Antetokounmpo has battled injuries for the greater part of the season. He's specifically had issues with tendinopathy, which causes pain and swelling in the tendons next to a person's bones. Antetokounmpo missed the team's last game against the Toronto Raptors due to his ailments.
The forward is having an excellent season, despite his health struggles. He's averaging close to 31 points this season, while shooting a scorching-hot 61 percent from the field. The power forward is also averaging 11.5 rebounds a game, and 6.5 assists a contest for Milwaukee.
The Bucks are already without a few players for Sunday's showdown with the powerful Knicks. The Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp and Jaylin Galloway are out with ankle sprains. Patrick Beverley is questionable for the team, also due to an ankle sprain. It's certainly that time of year when a player's legs can cause some problems, considering how many minutes the players have played to this point in the season.
The Bucks and their fans are surely hoping Giannis can play. The team is on a three-game losing streak, and have lost five of their last six games. Bucks coach Doc Rivers has taken the blame for the team's recent struggles, but this club could use everyone stepping up to make them better. The Bucks are trying to stay ahead of the Knicks, as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic in the East who are breathing down their necks in the standings.
Milwaukee currently sits in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, despite the recent struggles. Since Rivers joined the team midseason, the Bucks have just not been the same as they were early on. The team holds a nearly .500 record under Rivers. Adrian Griffin was 30-13 while he was coaching the Bucks at the beginning of the year.
Milwaukee and the Knicks tip off at 7:00 Eastern Sunday. The Bucks have a 47-30 record, while the Knicks enter the game at 45-32.