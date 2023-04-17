Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The top-seed Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs as Giannis Antetokounmpo left early with a back contusion. If he is out for the series, it will be a tough road for the Bucks to navigate. However, they got a somewhat optimistic update on his status ahead of Game 2, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

There is optimism surrounding Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) availability for Game 2 vs. Miami on Wednesday, sources say. From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: pic.twitter.com/E6GpFdxjaC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 17, 2023

If Giannis Antetokounmpo can return for Game 2, that would be huge for the Bucks, and that sure looks to be the way it’s trending, at least per this last report.

The Heat got the win 130-117 in Game 1, and Giannis left after taking a hard foul after a blocking foul on Kevin Love.

Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) will not return to Game 1 of Bucks-Heat, per @ShamsCharania. Giannis sustained the injury on this collision with Kevin Love in the 1st quarter 🤕pic.twitter.com/ep8RFTvVfD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

With Giannis playing just 10 minutes on Sunday, Khris Middleton stepped up and led the Bucks with 33 points and 9 rebounds as Jrue Holiday added 16 points and 16 assists in the loss. Jimmy Butler had 35 points and 11 assists and Bam Adebayo added 22 points with 9 rebounds and 7 assists in the victory.

If Giannis is limited in this series, the Bucks will need to find a way to get things done. However, Shams Charania seemed very optimistic that he would be able to play in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The Heat lost to the Atlanta Hawks but then defeated the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In Tournament to claim the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference. After that, the Bucks travel to Miami, so a win in Game 2 is essential.