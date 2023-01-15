Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is still dealing with a knee injury, but he’s in better position to return to action now compared to previous days.

In the Bucks’ latest injury update, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to probable for their game against the Indiana Pacers on MLK Day on Monday, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. The Greek Freak was listed as questionable before being ruled out for Saturday’s showdown with the Miami Heat–a match that saw Milwaukee lose 111-95.

Giannis missed their last two games, both against the Heat, due to the injury. Fortunately, it looks like he won’t be sidelined for long considering his upgraded status.

The Bucks lost both games that Giannis Antetokounmpo missed, further highlighting his importance to the team. He is averaging 31.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for Milwaukee this season, and it’s definitely impossible for the team to find someone who can fill his void on both offense and defense.

Milwaukee is 27-16 on the season, good for third in the Eastern Conference. However, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers just half a game behind them, they cannot afford to lose any more games if they want to avoid dropping in the standings.

Aside from Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis are listed as probable as well. Meanwhile, Serge Ibaka, Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton are out. With that being said, the more Milwaukee needs for their superstar to be available when the Pacers come to town.