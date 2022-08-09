Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks failed to live up to expectations last season. After winning the title in 2021, many believed that Giannis would lead his team to back-to-back titles the following season. Their dream ultimately came to a disappointing end at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the second round.

Revenge season is on for Giannis and he’s clearly set out to prove this coming year that the Bucks are not a one-and-done team. Antetokounmpo has linked up with the Greek national team ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers and at this point, the former back-to-back MVP is looking as terrifying as ever (h/t Giannis on Instagram):

These weren’t exactly NBA stars Giannis was up against in practice, but there’s no denying that his dominant form remains to be a sight to behold. Antetokounmpo always goes at full throttle and there’s no holding back the Greek Freak. If this is any indication of how the 27-year-old is going to come out next season then the rest of the NBA better be prepared.

There’s a lot of uncertainty within the NBA right now amid all the pending superstar trades that could still come through. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. seem to like the lineup they have right now, though, and they’re set to prove to the basketball world exactly why we shouldn’t sleep on the Milwaukee Bucks.