Giannis Antetokounmpo makes hilarious Tim Duncan confession

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo made a hilarious confession in reference to former San Antonio Spurs big man Tim Duncan on Saturday.

“When I retire from this game I want to disappear,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “I want to go somewhere where they’re not going to know me… I want to be like Tim Duncan. Where the h*ll is Tim Duncan?!”

Giannis also explained how retired players such as Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson still received no shortage of attention. But when he retires, he was to live a life similar to that of Tim Duncan. Antetokounmpo wasn’t the first person to link himself to Duncan either.

Duncan is one of the better big men to have ever played in the NBA. He was a crucial player for the Spurs during the 2000’s. However, his name has been out of the limelight since retiring from the league. But he obviously left an impression on Giannis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo later explained the legacy he wants to leave behind following his career.

“Forget about me,” he said. “I want to play the game, and then you forget about me. You don’t talk about me, leave me alone.”

It should be noted that he said this all with a smile on his face.

Nevertheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a difficult time remaining out of the public eye after retirement. He has 2.6 million followers on Twitter and 13.5 million followers on Instagram. Additionally, he maintains a social media presence on both platforms.

But Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly brought up a good question in his rant. Where the h*ll is Tim Duncan?