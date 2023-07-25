The NBA offseason is a time for players across the league to continue working on ways to better their game and improve their team's chances at finding success. It is also a time where many players devote their free time to the community around them. This offseason, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken time to help influence the next generation of basketball players.

Currently overseas in Asia ahead of the FIBA World Cup, Giannis has been spending time with youth basketball leagues and camps, giving these young athletes advice and more recently, an inspirational pep talk to help them achieve their goals.

Don't disrespect the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NHBfocaqGL — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 25, 2023

“I was at your age one time. What are you, 15, 16 right? Number one, when somebody comes into your basketball court, where you practice, you try to showcase,” Giannis stated. “You have nothing to prove to nobody. Nobody. Okay, me, whenever I step on the court, I never disrespect the game of basketball. I never, I don't care if there's cameras, I don't care what we're doing. Basketball is basketball and I will try to help you guys as much as people helped me before.”

A two-time NBA MVP and a champion with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo grew up selling items like watches and handbags on the streets in Greece just to have enough money to buy basketball shoes. Never giving up on his dreams and always listening to those that looked to mentor him, Giannis grew into one of the best basketball players the world has ever seen.

Giving his time to help the next generation of basketball players is something he takes a lot of pride in and it is clear that Antetokounmpo cares about giving back.

“At the end of the day, one of the most important things that I tell my brothers every day is you pay attention to details,” Giannis continued. “People when they see basketball, they see this whole thing, this whole picture. The best to ever play this game, they see pieces of the game. Always, always, always have your ears open and your eyes open to see the game of basketball.”

While he is listed on Greece's roster for the FIBA World Cup this summer, Giannis is unexpected to play due to offseason knee surgery he had done. Recently finishing up his 10th NBA season, Antetokounmpo's main priority is getting healthy in order to once again lead the Bucks to the top of the league's standings.