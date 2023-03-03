Whether it is on the hardwood or on the pitch, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo exudes an infectious energy. His decision to join the Nashville SC ownership group enables him to be officially connected to the sport that was so integral to his childhood in Greece.

Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis (Bucks teammate), Kostas (EuroLeague) and Alex (Bucks G-League) all became minority owners of the Major League Soccer team Thursday. They celebrated the occasion by releasing a new hype video that should surely get fans excited about this new era of Nashville soccer.

Nashville SC joined the MLS in 2020 and are part of the league’s substantial growth over the past few seasons. Nine teams have been added since 2017. Antetokounmpo, like other NBA stars, sees the value in investing in a modern American soccer team. His ties to this undertaking run deeper than most, though.

Giannis’ father Charles was a Nigerian soccer player, and while growing up in Greece, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP became enamored with the grace and skill of the global phenomenon. One must imagine the anxiety a defender felt when a young Antetokounmpo charged past him and toward the box.

The Greek Freak earned his NBA championship the hard way, opting to stay with the Bucks even as postseason losses piled up. His faith and dedication were rewarded, though. Milwaukee has just claimed the top record in the NBA and are in the midst of a 16-game winning streak. His combination of grit, work ethic and leadership are natural qualities that translate tremendously to the owner’s box.

Transcendent athletes like Giannis Antetokounmpo will only help the MLS in their efforts to promote soccer to American households everywhere. His obvious excitement over this venture can only help, too.